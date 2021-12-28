'The Book of Boba Fett' Connects to 'The Mandalorian' More Than We Thought

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian.

Star Wars nation, we've been dealing with a lack of content for way too long; however, we can finally breathe again because the franchise is back and very much expanding with The Book of Boba Fett.

The Disney Plus original series acts as a spin-off from the critically acclaimed series The Mandalorian (that we miss dearly) and follows Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), a bounty hunter from that series and previous Star Wars productions.