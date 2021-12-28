Boba Fett Rules Tatooine in 'The Book of Boba Fett' — What's His Motive?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian.

"I am Boba Fett. Left for dead on the sands of Tatooine. Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect," the legendary bounty hunter says in a teaser trailer for The Book of Boba Fett.

The upcoming Disney Plus original series serves as a spinoff to the Emmy-award-winning space Western The Mandalorian. The show centers on Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his trustworthy partner, Fennec Shand (Mi-Na Wen), as they navigate the galaxy's criminal underworld.