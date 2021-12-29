Is 'The Book of Boba Fett' Officially 'Star Wars' Canon? We've Got The Answers For You

Is 'The Book of Boba Fett' Officially 'Star Wars' Canon? We've Got The Answers For YouBy Katherine Stinson
Dec. 29 2021, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.
The vast Star Wars universe is filled with books, video games, comic books, movies, streaming shows, and more. It can be difficult to discern which parts of the franchise are considered official Star Wars canon. With the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus, fans are wondering if the show is considered canon.
We're going to be technical with this question. Every single Star Wars show on Disney Plus is considered official Star Wars canon, and it's important to note that The Book of Boba Fett also takes place around the same time as The Mandalorian, or five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. It simply wouldn't make sense for just The Mandalorian to be canon.
So why is it so important that 'The Book of Boba Fett' is canon?
For starters, the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett finally answered a major Star Wars mystery: How did Boba Fett survive that fall in the Sarlacc Pit in Return of the Jedi? Boba reacted quickly and snagged some vital oxygen from a dead Stormtrooper. He then used his flamethrower to escape the Sarlacc. However, the whole experience left Boba in a bad state. On the plus side, Star Wars fans everywhere finally received an official explanation as to how Boba survived the Sarlacc Pit.
There is another vital reason why The Book of Boba Fett should be Star Wars canon. In addition to The Mandalorian, there are several other huge Star Wars series slated to drop on Disney Plus in the future. There's Kenobi, which is set ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. The one that is more likely to come into play with The Book of Boba Fett is Ahsoka, the spin-off series featuring Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson.) And, if The Book of Boba Fett isn't canon, what does that say about all future Disney Plus installments connected to the series?
A major 'Star Wars' crossover event was teased at Disney Investor Day.
Back at Disney Investor Day 2020, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy teased that Ahsoka would crossover with another Star Wars series in development, Rangers of the New Republic. Although Rangers of the New Republic has since been scrapped off of the production roster, it's not unreasonable to presume that The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka could realistically have a crossover episode in the future. However, that possibility has yet to be confirmed by Kathleen or Disney as of December 2021.
Given that the Skywalker Saga ended with The Rise of Skywalker back in 2019, it's important for the Star Wars franchise to keep establishing new canon. We think the Disney Plus shows are a great way to delve into rather enigmatic characters like Boba Fett. Exploring classic Star Wars characters is a great way of building a firm foundation for the future of the Star Wars canon.
You can stream the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett now on Disney Plus.