Is 'The Book of Boba Fett' Officially 'Star Wars' Canon? We've Got The Answers For You

Given that the Skywalker Saga ended with The Rise of Skywalker back in 2019, it's important for the Star Wars franchise to keep establishing new canon. We think the Disney Plus shows are a great way to delve into rather enigmatic characters like Boba Fett. Exploring classic Star Wars characters is a great way of building a firm foundation for the future of the Star Wars canon.

You can stream the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett now on Disney Plus.