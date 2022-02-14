Who's Joining Rosario Dawson in the Cast for 'Ahsoka'? Here's What We Know So Far

Not only will Hayden Christensen be reprising his role as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker for the Kenobi series, but he'll also appear in Ahsoka. Hayden is best known for his portrayal of Anakin and Darth Vader in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. All we want is for Ahsoka to call Anakin "Sky-Guy" in live-action at least once! Hayden's Anakin in the Ahsoka series will likely be a Force Ghost, given that the series is set after the events of Return of the Jedi.