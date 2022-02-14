Who's Joining Rosario Dawson in the Cast for 'Ahsoka'? Here's What We Know So Far

Who's Joining Rosario Dawson in the Cast for 'Ahsoka'? Here's What We Know So FarBy Katherine Stinson
Feb. 14 2022, Published 2:36 p.m. ET
Ahsoka Tano has come a long way from her days as Anakin Skywalker's padawan. Although plot details are still rather scarce regarding the highly-anticipated Disney Plus series Ahsoka, we are starting to get more details about who'll be joining Rosario Dawson in the cast.
Rosario will be playing the titular character Ahsoka, reprising the role after appearing in The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett. Rosario's Ahsoka is older, more war-weary. She's seen Anakin fall to the dark side, and Anakin's son Luke Skywalker rise to become a Jedi master. Ahsoka was on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn when she appeared in The Mandalorian. Needless to say, there's plenty of plot potential for the Ahsoka series. So who else is in the cast?
'Ahsoka' cast and release date details.
Not only will Hayden Christensen be reprising his role as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker for the Kenobi series, but he'll also appear in Ahsoka. Hayden is best known for his portrayal of Anakin and Darth Vader in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. All we want is for Ahsoka to call Anakin "Sky-Guy" in live-action at least once! Hayden's Anakin in the Ahsoka series will likely be a Force Ghost, given that the series is set after the events of Return of the Jedi.
Natasha Liu Bordizzo
Australian actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo will be playing the role of Sabine Wren. Sabine was a crucial character in Star Wars: Rebels (she was the one who gave Bo-Katan Kryze the Darksaber). It will be interesting to see Natasha's take on Sabine's character, as this will be the first time Sabine appears in a live-action series. Natasha is best known for her roles in The Greatest Showman and the Netflix TV series The Society.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Mary Elizabeth Winstead has been cast in an undisclosed role for the Ahsoka series. The actress has appeared in multiple film and television roles. One of her most recent, notable roles was that of Huntress in the 2020 film Birds of Prey. Mary has also starred in multiple horror films including Final Destination 3, Black Christmas, and Death Proof.
Ray Stevenson
The internet went ablaze when Ray Stevenson was announced as part of the Ahsoka cast. Could he be the man that plays Grand Admiral Thrawn? Ray's Ahsoka role hasn't been confirmed yet. However, you can catch him in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok as Volstagg. The Irish actor has appeared in a plethora of other films and TV series, including Vikings, Rome, Kill The Irishman and more.
Ivanna Sakhno
Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno's role in Ahsoka also hasn't been officially revealed yet. Ivanna has previously starred in big feature films like 2018's The Spy Who Dumped Me and Pacific Rim: Uprising. She also appeared in the Hulu romantic comedy series High Fidelity.
The aforementioned actors are the only ones so far that have been officially confirmed for the Ahsoka series. There has been speculation that Aladdin star Mena Massoud will be playing Ezra Bridger, but Disney has yet to confirm his casting. As of Feb. 14th, there is also no confirmed release date for Ahsoka either. CBR reported that filming for Ahsoka will begin this April.