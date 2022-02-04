Theory Time: We're Still Wondering How Grogu Survived Order 66

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett if you aren't caught up.

Baby Yoda, aka Grogu, broke hearts everywhere when Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) revealed in The Mandalorian Season 2 that Grogu was at the Jedi Temple when Order 66 was carried out. During Grogu's training with Luke Skywalker in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6, Luke tapped into Grogu's memory bank. And what Grogu remembered was terrifying.