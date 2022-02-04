Theory Time: We're Still Wondering How Grogu Survived Order 66

Theory Time: We're Still Wondering How Grogu Survived Order 66By Katherine Stinson
Feb. 3 2022, Published 8:52 p.m. ET
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett if you aren't caught up.
Baby Yoda, aka Grogu, broke hearts everywhere when Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) revealed in The Mandalorian Season 2 that Grogu was at the Jedi Temple when Order 66 was carried out. During Grogu's training with Luke Skywalker in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6, Luke tapped into Grogu's memory bank. And what Grogu remembered was terrifying.
Grogu's flashback involved him looking on in fear as three mysterious Jedi attempted to defend him from a swath of Stormtroopers. Sadly, the three Jedi appeared to perish in their attempt, and we see the Stormtroopers advancing towards Grogu after the Jedi fall. As of now, it's still a mystery as to how Grogu managed to escape the Jedi Temple that terrible day. How did he survive Order 66?
Theory: Grogu is saved by a Jedi nobody expects.
There has been a plethora of great theories out there on the internet about how Grogu survived Order 66. While it definitely would've been cool if Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) was the one to save Grogu, we think the simplest theory may be the most likely one.
It's never been made explicitly clear where Grogu was in the Jedi Temple when the attack occurred. We all know is that Anakin (well, Darth Vader by this point) slaughtered most of the younglings at the Temple, so how did he not sense Grogu?
Did Grogu manage to slip away unnoticed by the time the Jedi died defending him? Or it was Anakin himself who spared everyone's favorite little green guy? Personally, we think Grogu's survival may have been a combination of sheer luck and a sign of Anakin's conscience still flickering in the fallen Jedi's soul.
Anakin? The Anakin Skywalker that just slaughtered all the Padawans?
Anakin's slaughter of the younglings at the Jedi Temple is truly that heel-turn moment in Revenge of the Sith. That was the moment that demonstrated that Anakin Skywalker was dying, and it was Darth Vader that killed him. However, what if Anakin wasn't truly gone just yet at the Jedi Temple? What if he had a shred of actual remorse left in him?
Here us out: We think Grogu attempted to escape the temple but ran into Anakin just as he thought he was safe. However, Grogu unexpectedly found Anakin frozen in disgust over his own murderous actions. In a moment of genuine, untarnished empathy, Grogu reached out to him, and Anakin Skywalker let him go. In that moment, the words of Padme and Luke rung true — there was still good in Anakin.
Will we ever get to see what actually happened?
We likely won't get the answer to how Grogu survived Order 66 in the Season 1 finale of The Book of Boba Fett. However, it would be great to finally get an explanation sometime during The Mandalorian Season 3. After all, Grogu has an important decision to make first...
You can stream Episodes 1-6 of The Book of Boba Fett now on Disney Plus.