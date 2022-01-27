Mando and the Armorer Assembled a Gift for Grogu — What Is It?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus.

After being heavily teased in the previous episode, an unexpected ally emerges in the fifth chapter of The Book of Boba Fett. Though the episode opens with many Klatooinian butchers, less than a minute later, one of the best Star Wars characters makes their grand entrance: Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal).