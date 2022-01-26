We Learned More About the History of the Darksaber in 'The Book of Boba Fett' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus.

Life hasn't been going so smoothly for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) ever since he became the rightful owner of the Darksaber during the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett centers around Din's attempts to successfully wield the weapon, as well as a reunion with two of his fellow Mandalorians, the armorer (Emily Swallow) and Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher/Rich Cetrone).