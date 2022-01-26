We Learned More About the History of the Darksaber in 'The Book of Boba Fett' (SPOILERS)By Katherine Stinson
Jan. 26 2022, Published 5:06 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus.
Life hasn't been going so smoothly for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) ever since he became the rightful owner of the Darksaber during the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett centers around Din's attempts to successfully wield the weapon, as well as a reunion with two of his fellow Mandalorians, the armorer (Emily Swallow) and Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher/Rich Cetrone).
Why does Din struggle so much with the Darksaber? What is the reason for the armorer and Paz treating the weapon with such reverence? And why does Paz believe that Din doesn't deserve to wield the Darksaber? We've got the answers for you here.
The Darksaber will play a role in 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 as well.
Think of the Darksaber as the sword in the stone for Mandalorians. Whoever wields the Darksaber is considered to be the rightful ruler of Mandalore. Naturally, Din did not sign up to be Mandalore's new King Arthur when he bested Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in combat. He offered the weapon to Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) during The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. However, Bo-Katan refused, acknowledging that it was dishonorable to not win the Darksaber in combat.
The armorer also corroborates the rule that the Darksaber has to be won in combat in order for the wielder to be seen as legitimate. She refers to Bo-Katan as a "cautionary tale," explaining that Bo-Katan's prior claim to rule Mandalore was not legitimate, given the fact that Bo-Katan was given the Darksaber. (This explains why Bo-Katan refused it when Din offered it to her.)
Although Din was perfectly content with giving the Darksaber to Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, he's not so willing to hand it over to Paz Vizsla. Paz gets frustrated watching Din struggle to wield the Darksaber properly and challenges him to a fight. Before they start duking it out, Paz explains that his ancestor was the one who created the Darksaber in the first place. However, just like Bo-Katan, Paz can't claim the Darksaber on blood ties alone.
The creator of the Darksaber brought two worlds together.
Paz's ancestor Tarre Vizsla, the creator of the Darksaber, was the first ever Mandalorian to become a Jedi. He wielded the Darksaber as the head of Clan Vizsla and later as the ruler of Mandalore. Our thought is, could Din utilize the weapon now be as a means to unite the surviving Jedi and Mandalorians that are alive in the universe of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett? That would be a great way for Season 3 of The Mandalorian to bring back Luke Skywalker and Grogu in a feasible manner.
Of course, there must be a great threat that arises to warrant a need for the Jedi and Mandalorians to unite. Will Din choose to keep wielding the Darksaber? Could Bo-Katan attempt to best him in combat during The Mandalorian Season 3? We've got more questions than answers right now, but we know for sure that we can't wait to see Din reunite with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) in next week's episode of The Book of Boba Fett.
