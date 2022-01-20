When the Heck Did Bib Fortuna Double-Cross Boba Fett? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian and Episode 4 of The Book of Boba Fett.

In Dec. 2020, the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian confirmed a spinoff series titled The Book of Boba Fett. At the end of the episode, in a post-credits scene, viewers see Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his master assassin partner-in-crime Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) invade Jabba the Hutt's palace on Tattooine.