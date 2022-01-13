What Kind of Authority Does a Daimyo Hold in 'The Book of Boba Fett'?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of The Book of Boba Fett.

Why does Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) refer to himself as the daimyo of Tatooine? Boba gained the title after killing Bib Fortuna and taking control of Jabba's palace. The Book of Boba Fett has centered around the various threats and challenges to Boba's new powerful title. What does it mean to be a daimyo? Does that mean Boba has ultimate authority in Tatooine?