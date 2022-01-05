Who Is the Wookiee Bounty Hunter in 'The Book of Boba Fett'? (SPOILERS)By Allison DeGrushe
Jan. 5 2022, Published 11:28 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.
Another week, another brand-new episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Though the second episode, titled "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine," focuses more on Boba's past endeavors with the Tusken Raiders, we have to say, the most intriguing segment of the latest chapter involves the titular crime lord's brief meeting with the Hutt twins and an evil-looking Chewbacca.
Hopefully, the following chapters of The Book of Boba Fett bring viewers to the present because the tension and conflict on Tatooine are rising quickly. Plus, with the arrival of a few new foes, including the intimidating Wookiee "gladiator," things are sure to heat up.
But, for now, we're here to discover who this new woolly bounty hunter is and what he wants with Boba Fett — keep scrolling to learn all about the newly introduced Wookiee!
Who is the black Wookiee bounty hunter in 'The Book of Boba Fett'?
In Episode 2 of The Book of Boba Fett, viewers catch a brief glimpse of a character first developed in Marvel's section of Star Wars comics. Though he doesn't have a name in the show just yet, we are pretty positive that this dangerous Wookiee bounty hunter is none other than Black Krrsantan.
The first half of "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine" sees Boba and his partner-in-crime, Fennec Shand, beginning their reign as the new rulers of Tatooine's criminal underworld. After the Night Wind fails to assassinate the Mos Espa newcomers, one of the assassins tells the duo that the mayor, Mok Shaiz, hired him to complete the job.
Once Boba forces his way into Mok's presence, he learns that Jabba the Hutt's cousins, aka The Twins, are looking to seize the late crime lord's palace. Once Boba comes face-to-face with The Twins, he refuses to give up what is his, and Boba tells them that they will have to kill him for the Jabba's territory.
In company with The Twins is the comic book character Black Krrsantan; this marks his live-action debut in the Star Wars universe. If you're thinking, "Aw, he's just like our beloved Chewie!," then you're waaay off — this Wookiee is extremely cruel. If you don't believe us, check out a few of Black Krrsantan's comic origins and storylines below.
Black Krrsantan first arrived in 'Star Wars' comics in 2015.
Star Wars superfans first meet the callous bounty hunter Black Krrsantan in the Marvel comic book series Star Wars: Darth Vader, where readers discover Vader hires the Wookiee to seek out and capture an agent who works with the Emperor.
Initially, Black Krrsantan was just a regular Wookiee, but once he was pulled from his home planet of Kashyyyk, the notorious Xonti Brothers forcefully trained him to become a gladiator. Thus, Boba referencing him as a gladiator in The Book of Boba Fett is likely a callback to Black Krrsantan's past.
From then on, Black Krrsantan frequently works with Jabba the Hutt, Doctor Aphra, and of course, The Twins, which leads him to become one of the most ferocious bounty hunters in all the galaxy.
During one mission, he captures Owen Lars and encounters the one and only Obi-Wan Kenobi; the two battle it out, and the Wookiee sustains a gnarly scar from Obi-Wan's lightsaber.
Wait, now that Black Krrsantan is canon in the Star Wars universe, does this mean fans may see him pop up in the Kenobi series? Could the two reenact their epic scrabble in a live-action iteration? We sure hope so!
The first two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus.