Where Does 'The Book of Boba Fett' Fit in the 'Star Wars' Timeline? (SPOILERS)

The seven-episode Disney Plus spinoff series brings viewers on a journey all about the legendary bounty hunter — and new crime lord — Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). Accompanying Boba Fett on Tatooine is his partner-in-crime and the master assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

Fans last saw the duo on the highly successful streaming series The Mandalorian, where they seized Jabba the Hutt's Palace and took their place as the new rulers of the Tatooine criminal underworld.