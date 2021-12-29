Where Does 'The Book of Boba Fett' Fit in the 'Star Wars' Timeline? (SPOILERS)By Allison DeGrushe
Dec. 29 2021, Published 10:57 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.
It's official — the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett marks the end of the Star Wars drought. We finally clawed our way out of the hazy trenches and back into the spotlight, and we couldn't be more excited for what's to come from our favorite galaxy far, far away.
The seven-episode Disney Plus spinoff series brings viewers on a journey all about the legendary bounty hunter — and new crime lord — Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). Accompanying Boba Fett on Tatooine is his partner-in-crime and the master assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).
Fans last saw the duo on the highly successful streaming series The Mandalorian, where they seized Jabba the Hutt's Palace and took their place as the new rulers of the Tatooine criminal underworld.
With The Book of Boba Fett continuing the narrative of the newly appointed crime boss and his "mate" (as Boba would say in Chapter 1), fans are eager to see where the series fits into the timeline. So, let's uncover when The Book of Boba Fett takes place in the beloved Star Wars saga.
When does 'The Book of Boba Fett' take place?
Since The Book of Boba Fett is a direct spinoff of the space Western series The Mandalorian, it takes place in that same timeline. If you aren't already aware, this means the story is set five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IV — Return of the Jedi and several years before the sequel film trilogy.
More specifically, The Book of Boba Fett follows the events of the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, in which Din Djiarin, aka Mando (Pedro Pascal), handed over baby Grogu to Jedi master Luke Skywalker. In a post-credits sequence, viewers catch a glimpse of Boba and Fennec on Tatooine, where they slay the guards and Bib Fortuna to assume control over the planet's illicit practices.
'The Book of Boba Fett' brings viewers on a journey to the past.
Prepare yourselves because The Book of Boba Fett takes us on a journey through the past. After somehow surviving the near-fatal fall into a Sarlacc Pit, no one really knows what Boba does next; however, that's going to change.
Chapter 1, titled "Stranger in a Strange Land," officially reveals how Boba escapes the Sarlacc — he obtains extra oxygen from a partially-digested Stormtrooper and then uses his flamethrower to climb his way out of the pit.
Now, that's not all for the flashback sequences. Temuera Morrison spoke with Rotten Tomatoes and revealed that the series takes the opportunity to explore Boba Fett's past.
"Somebody pointed out he’s been kind of stuck in this one place, and now’s the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him."
He added, "But yeah, that was the advantage for me, was that we hadn’t seen him do much. And along with Robert Rodriguez as director, we were able to sort of introduce him in a dynamic way ... bring him back in a dynamic way alongside the Mandalorian."
Chapter 1 of The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.