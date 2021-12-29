Is the Dark Jedi Arden Lyn Going to Be in 'The Book of Boba Fett'? Some Fans Think So

According to the Star Wars Fandom Wiki, instead of following the traditional teachings of the Jedi Order, Arden pulled an Anakin Skywalker before it was cool. She fell in with a group of like-minded Jedi called the Legions of Lettow. In the group, embracing the Dark Side of the Force wasn't frowned on, but rather actively encouraged. Arden also learned the art of falling into a Force trance. This ability allowed the user to fall into a deep coma, so to speak, for years or decades without even aging.