A Very Familiar Face Showed up at the End of 'The Mandalorian' Season 2

As fans of the show might recall, Grogu spent a good chunk of the season's sixth episode meditating on a rock. The meditation was designed to reach out to other Jedi through the force, so most avid fans expected that a Jedi would show up to help Grogu at some point.

In the finale, Din Djarin and his team of rogues attempt to rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon, but the mission doesn't go exactly as planned.