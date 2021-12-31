Do Tusken Raiders Ever Unmask Themselves Like Mandalorians in 'The Book of Boba Fett'?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.

The Tusken Raiders have always served as the bogeymen of the Star Wars universe. Lest we forget, they murdered the only parent Anakin Skywalker ever knew. (And Anakin's choice to slaughter a whole village of Tusken Raiders in retaliation really triggered his descent into the Dark Side.)

Further adding to that bogeyman impression is the fact that they don terrifying masks, under which we don't know what to expect. Are these masked-up Tatooine residents ever unmasked during The Book of Boba Fett? And if so, what do the Tusken Raiders look like?