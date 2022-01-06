Boba Fett's Armor Is a Massive Part of His Legendary Status in 'Star Wars'By Allison DeGrushe
Jan. 6 2022, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett.
Since its launch in 1977, the Star Wars universe has introduced some of the (if not the most) estimable characters in entertainment history. Sure, everyone loves Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi — they're integral players in the overall story. However, though this might be controversial, neither is as badass or popular as the notorious bounty hunter–turned–crime lord Boba Fett.
After his brief appearances in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the official Boba Fett fandom assembled, and his popularity in the franchise skyrocketed.
One of the most notable and admired aspects of his character is his trademark armor; thankfully, The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus provides fans the backstory on how he came into possession of the durasteel get-up. If you're curious to know the origins of Boba's armor and where he got it, stick around as we dive into the narrative.
Where did Boba Fett get his armor?
Boba Fett is easily one of the most recognizable characters in Star Wars due to his infamous armor. But, it wasn't originally his — he inherited the armor from the famed Mandalorian bounty hunter Jango Fett.
Known as the most renowned bounty hunter in the galaxy, Jango Fett was a foundling of the Mandalorians and served as the genetic template for Boba and the clone troopers of the Grand Army of the Republic.
During the first battle of the Clone Wars, Jango Fett battles Jedi Master Mace Windu on Geonosis. At one point, Jango attempts to flee the fight with his jetpack, but it malfunctions, which allows Mace to decapitate the bounty hunter.
As a result of Jango's death, his armor was inherited by his clone son, Boba Fett. Though Boba is not a Mandalorian, he dons the armor and follows in Jango's footsteps, eventually becoming one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy.
Boba Fett loses his armor for a bit, but he gets it back.
If you recall Return of the Jedi, it looked like Boba Fett met his demise after he took an embarrassing tumble into a Sarlacc Pit. While many doubted Boba escaped the predicament, The Book of Boba Fett proves them wrong.
Even though we already knew that Boba survived (thanks to his surprise appearance in The Mandalorian), the spinoff series featuring the titular crime lord shows us how he prevailed.
While in the midst of being digested, Boba claws his way out by punching a hole in the Sarlacc's throat, then using his flamethrower to break free and claw his way out. Unfortunately, the Jawas arrive soon after and steal Boba's armor off his body.
Eventually, the Jawas hand over the armor to Cobb Vanth in exchange for a camtono of crystals. While Cobb dons the armor to protect the people of Mos Pelgo, Din Djarin (aka Mando) demands he surrender the suit. Thankfully, this leads to the armor finally returning to its rightful owner: Boba Fett.
The first two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus.