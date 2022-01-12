Who Does Danny Trejo Play in 'The Book of Boba Fett'? Will His Character Return?By Katherine Stinson
Jan. 12 2022, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.
Acting legend Danny Trejo made an appearance in Episode 3 of The Book of Boba Fett, titled "The Streets of Mos Espa." What character did Danny play? Can we expect to see Danny's character return in future episodes?
The story so far in The Book of Boba Fett revolves around Boba Fett's (Temuera Morrison) trials and tribulations as the new daimyo of Tatooine. Boba has experienced numerous threats and challenges to his new status. One of the biggest challenges Boba has had to face so far came in the form of the Hutt twins.
Danny Trejo's character is part of a Hutt apology.
After a failed assassination attempt by the not-as-nice-as-Chewbacca Wookiee Black Krrsantan, the Hutt twins arrive and fess up to Boba. They were the ones who ordered the attempted hit on him. "Please accept this gift as restitution." The male Jabba twin says. Cue Danny Trejo rolling up to Boba with a giant Rancor!
Danny is simply credited as the Rancor trainer. The monstrous beast certainly isn't on par with a cute puppy for comparison. However, the Rancor trainer teaches Boba that the Rancors aren't as dangerous as people make them out to be. The last time we saw a Rancor in Star Wars was when Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) killed Jabba the Hutt's Rancor in Return of the Jedi.
"He'll be back."
The Rancor trainer explains to Boba that he placed blinds on the Rancor's eyes because it'll bond with the first person it sees. Boba declares that he wants to ride the Rancor. The Rancor trainer explains that it'll take a lot of time and discipline. Thankfully Boba turns out to be a total Star Wars animal lover and immediately treats the Rancor with kindness.
The Rancor trainer takes the blinds off of the Rancor's eyes and it gazes upon Boba. Sadly, the surprisingly adorable Boba/Rancor bonding time is interrupted by a summons. The Rancor looks sad as Boba walks away. The Rancor trainer reassures the Rancor, telling him (or her) not to worry and that, "He'll be back."
Danny will likely return.
Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, we're pretty confident that Danny's Rancor trainer will return in future episodes. Boba made it very clear that he wanted to learn how to ride the Rancor, so he'll need the trainer's assistance. For more behind-the-scenes context, Danny has basically appeared in every single Robert Rodriguez-helmed film project to date.
Robert is the executive producer and showrunner of The Book of Boba Fett. One of Danny's most iconic film roles is in Machete, a character that Robert likened to, "The Mexican Jean-Claude Van Damme or Charles Bronson." Danny first appeared as Machete in the Spy Kids franchise (directed by Robert). He then reprised the Machete role in the films Machete and Machete Kills, also written and directed by Robert.
The 77-year-old actor is still kicking butt and taking names. There are four more episodes left of The Book of Boba Fett left. We hope the Rancor trainer will return in at least one of them!
You can stream Episodes 1-3 of The Book of Boba Fett now on Disney Plus.