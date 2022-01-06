If Boba Fett Ends up Killing a Hutt, Will He Face Any Harsh Consequences?By Allison DeGrushe
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Book of Boba Fett.
As all Star Wars fans know, the Hutts are greedy criminals and gangsters; they crave power, demand control, and aim to expand their organized crime empire until it conquers the galaxy.
Though we assumed the Hutt clan dispersed after Princess Leia executed Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi, two new characters in The Book of Boba Fett prove us wrong.
So far, the Star Wars spin-off series follows the titular crime lord navigating his new authoritative position in Tatooine's criminal underworld. Right off the bat, things go awry, but Boba Fett doesn't let anything step in his way.
Unfortunately, the newly introduced pair of villains known as "The Twins" in Episode 2 might be the ones to halt Boba's plans of taking over his former boss, Jabba the Hutt's corruption cartel.
A rivalry immediately forms between Boba and "The Twins," but before the crime lord can do anything, his partner-in-crime Fennec Shand says, "you need permission if you want to kill them." This sentiment threw off most viewers and left them curious to know the answer. So, why do you need permission to kill a Hutt? Let's find out!
Why do you need permission to kill a Hutt in 'The Book of Boba Fett'?
"Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine" follows Boba and Fennec setting off to visit the Sanctuary for a second time. Once they enter the cantina, Garsa Fwip informs Boba that Jabba's cousins, a pair of Hutts known as "The Twins," are looking to claim Jabba's throne for themselves.
That conversation obviously acts as a lead-in because only a fear seconds later does everyone hear a distant drum, and "The Twins" arrive in Mos Espa with Wookiee bounty hunter Black Krrsantan.
They attempt to intimidate Boba into surrendering Jabba's palace, which is honestly hilarious to see. Did "The Twins" think they would defeat our protagonist and conquer Jabba's criminal syndicate? Come on — this is Boba Fett we're talking about; he is not giving up that easily.
Toward the end of the encounter, a feud establishes itself between Boba and "The Twins." Before things take a turn for the worse, Fennec delivers a gut-wrenching line: "You need permission if you want to kill them."
If you're confused, here's the truth: Clearly, the Hutts are still the most feared criminal enterprise in the galaxy, and so if Boba open fires on any members of the Hutt clan, he's doomed. What we're saying is that if Boba ever slays a Hutt unauthorized, he'll most likely face the wrath of the rest of the gang and find himself meeting his demise.
Reddit says gangster movies might explain the reason for needing permission to kill a Hutt.
Reddit users compare the "permission to kill a Hutt" rule to actual gangster and mob activity:
One Redditor in the Star Wars subreddit wrote, "I assume it works the same way as The Mafia — you have to get approval to kill a made guy, a member of the organization so to speak, or else you will be killed in retaliation. If you’ve ever seen Goodfellas or The Sopranos, that’s something that’s explained in both."
"To attack a Hutt is to attack all of them. They consider themselves an enlightened species above all the others and they tolerate no attack against one of their own unless it is sanctioned for some misdeed the Hutt could have committed against the Clan or Desilijic. Fett does not want that kind of trouble as he has 3 guards total vs an entire Hutt clan," another added.
The first two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus.