If Boba Fett Ends up Killing a Hutt, Will He Face Any Harsh Consequences?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Book of Boba Fett.

As all Star Wars fans know, the Hutts are greedy criminals and gangsters; they crave power, demand control, and aim to expand their organized crime empire until it conquers the galaxy.

Though we assumed the Hutt clan dispersed after Princess Leia executed Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi, two new characters in The Book of Boba Fett prove us wrong.