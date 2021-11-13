‘Star Wars’ Fans Were Sure That Disney Plus Day Would Have a 'Kenobi' Series Trailer

Prior to Disney Plus Day, there were several outlets and fans who were convinced that Disney would be dropping a full-blown trailer for folks to lap up. However, that wasn't the case.

Sure, getting the behind-the-scenes looks were cool and all, and seeing artwork of Obi-Wan and Vader fighting amidst magma and seeing animated ships and legions of Stormtroopers is neat, but fans wanted to see a legit trailer trailer.