Boba Fett Is Embracing the Tusken Raider Culture in 'The Book of Boba Fett'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Book of Boba Fett.

We hope all Star Wars fanatics agree when we say that Episode 2 of The Book of Boba Fett is seriously one for the books. After a slow start, "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine" steadily picks up the pace and takes viewers back to Boba's time with the Tusken Raiders, and trust us — it does not disappoint.