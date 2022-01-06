Boba Fett Is Embracing the Tusken Raider Culture in 'The Book of Boba Fett'By Allison DeGrushe
Jan. 6 2022, Published 4:32 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Book of Boba Fett.
We hope all Star Wars fanatics agree when we say that Episode 2 of The Book of Boba Fett is seriously one for the books. After a slow start, "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine" steadily picks up the pace and takes viewers back to Boba's time with the Tusken Raiders, and trust us — it does not disappoint.
Though most Star Wars protagonists and main characters aren't too fond of the Tusken Raiders, Boba Fett welcomes their culture and looks back on the memories he has with the tribe.
Episode 2 of the spin-off series even offers fans a look at Boba in Tusken Raider gear and wielding a gaderffii (aka a gaffi stick). Based on this observation, does this mean our crime lord is a part of the tribe? Is Boba Fett a Tusken Raider? Keep reading to find out!
Is Boba Fett a Tusken Raider?
While he's not technically a Tusken Raider, it's apparent that Boba Fett is an honorary member of the Fremen-like tribe. The second episode of The Book of Boba Fett sees present-day Boba enter his bacta pod, instantly remembering when the Tusken Raiders trained him to learn their combat style and desert survival skills.
Later on, a spice train (callback to Dune) of the Pyke Syndicate attacks the Tusken Raiders. To avoid another surprise attack, Boba steals several speeders from a local gang to defeat the Pykes.
When Boba returns to the Tusken Raiders territory, he starts to teach them how to ride the speeders — who would've thought one of the most feared men in the galaxy could be so generous? Plus, the montage was quite humorous and very endearing.
After several hours preparing for the upcoming raid and mastering new skills, Boba leads the Tusken Raiders in a successful counterattack and stops the Pyke train. Rather than killing each member, Boba lets them live; however, he warns them that if they want to enter the Tusken Raider domain, they must pay a fee.
Boba Fett then becomes an honorary member of the Tusken Raider tribe.
Once everyone is reunited and safe, Boba is officially on his way to becoming a Tusken Raider. The first part of admission includes a lizard — which climbs its way into Boba's head — guiding the titular character to a tree. There, he acquires a branch, which he uses to produce his own gaderffii.
From then on, the Tusken Raiders take Boba into a separate area and begin dressing him in their typical style which consists of clothing that protects them from sandstorms and the scorching desert heat (very similar to the Fremen in Dune).
Then finally, Boba joins the tribe around the fire to perform a ritualistic ceremony; there, he is officially accepted into the Tusken Raider tribe. Honestly, compared to Anakin's encounter with the Tusken Raiders, we have to say that Boba seems to be having a much better experience.
