Yes, Thundercat Made His Acting Debut in 'The Book of Boba Fett'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Book of Boba Fett.

With most of the fourth episode of Disney Plus's The Book of Boba Fett taking place in the past, viewers finally learn how Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) meet and become one of the most potent duos in the galaxy. We find it's quite a heartwarming story, so let's get into it.