The Recording Academy Has Postponed the 2022 Grammy Awards Indefinitely

The Recording Academy Has Postponed the 2022 Grammy Awards IndefinitelyBy Allison DeGrushe
Jan. 5 2022, Published 5:07 p.m. ET
If you were looking forward to a night honoring some of the best artists and records of our generation, it seems like you're going to have to keep waiting. On Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, the Recording Academy and CBS officially announced that the 64th Grammy Awards are no longer happening on the scheduled date of Jan. 31, 2022.
The postponement comes after the surge of cases in the Omicron COVID-19 variant — on Monday, Jan. 4, the United States recorded over 1 million COVID-19 cases, which, per the New York Post, is "a daily record for any country since the pandemic began."
This is the second year in a row that the Grammys has been delayed, so when can music fanatics and musicians expect the 2022 Grammys to happen? Has the Recording Academy said anything about a future date? Let's find out!
When are the 2022 Grammy Awards?
As we said before, the Recording Academy and CBS released a joint statement on Wednesday, Jan. 5, regarding the status of the 2022 Grammy Awards Ceremony.
"After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community, and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show."
The report continued, "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remain our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on Jan. 31 simply contains too many risks."
As for when we can expect the 2022 Grammy Awards to occur, the Recording Academy and CBS said, "We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon."
While the 2022 Grammy Awards could follow in the footsteps of the 79th Golden Globe Awards and have a ceremony with no stars, red carpet, live audience, or television broadcast, it seems CBS and the Recording Academy are adamant about revamping their format.
Though this is most likely upsetting to hear for the artists nominated, many members of the general public hope the 2022 Grammy Awards will not happen at all due to the Grammy Awards and Recording Academy's controversial past.
The Grammy Awards have a controversial past that many refuse to forget.
In early 2021, global superstar The Weeknd accused the Grammy organizers and voting committee of being corrupt after he was shockingly left out of the 63rd Grammy Awards nominations despite breaking records for his hit song "Blinding Lights" and his highly successful album "After Hours."
Since then, several other artists, including Halsey and Zayn Malik, have spoken out against the Grammy committee, stating that the voting process is biased.
Frank Ocean has also called out the Grammys for a lack of diversity, telling The New York Times that the musical institution "doesn’t seem to be representing very well for people who come from where I come from, and hold down what I hold down."