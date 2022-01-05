The Recording Academy Has Postponed the 2022 Grammy Awards Indefinitely

The postponement comes after the surge of cases in the Omicron COVID-19 variant — on Monday, Jan. 4, the United States recorded over 1 million COVID-19 cases, which, per the New York Post, is "a daily record for any country since the pandemic began."

This is the second year in a row that the Grammys has been delayed, so when can music fanatics and musicians expect the 2022 Grammys to happen? Has the Recording Academy said anything about a future date? Let's find out!