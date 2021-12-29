Find Out iHeart Radio's Top 10 Most-Played Songs of 2021

Find Out iHeart Radio's Top 10 Most-Played Songs of 2021By Shannon Raphael
Dec. 29 2021, Published 5:15 p.m. ET
As 2021 comes to an end, people are reflecting on the best moments, shows, movies, and songs from the year.
You've likely already taken a look at your own Spotify Wrapped, but did your own music taste line up with the rest of the country? Prior to the end of the year, iHeartRadio compiled a list of the top 10 most-played songs of 2021.
The contents of the list are based on the total audience spins (TAS) and streams on all of the iHeartRadio stations in the country. Keep scrolling to find out whether any of your favorites made the list.
1. "Levitating" by Dua Lipa
The top-played song of the year, per iHeartRadio's tally, was "Levitating," which reached an audience of more than 1.19 billion.
The catchy pop hit wasn't even the lead single off of the artist's 2020 album, "Future Nostalgia," but it proved to be its most successful song. A popular remix featuring DaBaby was replaced with the solo performance in the summer of 2021, after the rapper made homophobic comments at a concert.
2. "Save Your Tears" by The Weeknd
"Save Your Tears" was the fourth single off of the Super Bowl LV halftime performer's 2020 album, "After Hours."
The Weeknd ultimately released a remix of the song, which featured Ariana Grande (who happens to be the next artist on the iHeartRadio list).
3. "34+35" by Ariana Grande
The Voice coach dropped the sexually explicit track as her second single on her "Positions" album. During an appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Ariana shared that the lyrics in the song were meant to be "ridiculous and so funny and stupid."
4. "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat ft. SZA
The pop hit was the lead single off of Doja Cat's 2021 album, "Planet Her," and the two artists wrote the lyrics themselves.
"Kiss Me More" also earned three Grammy nominations, meaning that it was both a critical and a commercial success.
5. "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" by Lil Nas X
The "Old Town Road" artist's viral music video for "Montero" could have contributed to the song's presence on this list — since it caused quite the stir online.
6. "What You Know Bout Love" by Pop Smoke
The rapper passed away in early 2020, but his legacy has lived on through his songs. "What You Know Bout Love" was the fifth single off of "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon," an album that came out after his tragic passing.
7. "good 4 u" by Olivia Rodrigo
The Disney-darling-turned-pop-princess had a breakout year in 2021, which started with her hit "drivers license" (a song that also has a spot at the end of this list). Once her debut album, "Sour" came out in May 2021, listeners immediately connected with "good 4 u."
The song also went viral on TikTok, as many compared the style and sound to "Misery Business" by Paramore.
8. "Peaches" by Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar/Giveon
The fifth single off of Justin's "Justice" album proved to be one of the top songs of the summer. Justin started writing the catchy "Peaches" chorus when he was hanging out with singer Shawn Mendes and producer Andrew Watt.
9. "Leave The Door Open" by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak/Silk Sonic
The R&B pop song was the first ever single from the artists, who perform as a super-duo under the name Silk Sonic. "Leave the Door Open" has received several nominations for the upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
10. "drivers license" by Olivia Rodrigo
As the only artist with two songs on this list, Olivia is proving over and over again that she is one to watch in 2022 (which is when she will embark on her "Sour" tour.
"Drivers license" quickly became an iconic break-up anthem after its release in January 2021, and it sparked plenty of rumors about Olivia's past relationship with co-star Joshua Bassett.
The year may be almost over but, thankfully for listeners, these songs can still have a place in 2022, along with the rest of us.