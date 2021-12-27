Meet the Members of JoJo and Jess Siwa's New Girl Group, XOMG POP!

Most people met bubblegum pop star and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa when she was just a young girl competing on Dance Moms. Since then, JoJo has achieved massive success as a professional dancer, singer, businesswoman, and television star.

After her historic journey on Dancing With the Stars, JoJo seems to be sticking with reality television. In late 2021, NBC's streaming service, Peacock, debuted Siwa Dance Pop Revolution.