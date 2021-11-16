From ‘Dance Moms’ to Selling Bows, This Is JoJo Siwa’s Current Net Worth

Since reality TV is a great way for upcoming celebs to gain popularity, it was easy for JoJo to use that route to mold her career. She’s best known for being a talented dancer – something the world was able to take note of during her time on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. She competed against other skilled dancers, but never crumbled against her competition. She didn’t need to stay on any dancing shows for long though! Her infectious personality was enough to snag her some national attention.