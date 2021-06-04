Singer mxmtoon Talks Using Social Media to Launch Career: "Music Was Dictated by Men in Suits" (EXCLUSIVE)

Since then, the San Francisco native went from making music in her bedroom to releasing her debut album "The Masquerade" in 2019 and two EPs the following year.

The singer, who partnered with U by Kotex for a global campaign to combat period stigma, spoke exclusively with Distractify about how social media has influenced her brand and about how she uses her platforms to speak up for social injustice.

Who is mxmtoon? Meet the 20-year-old indie-pop singer!

Social media has become a prominent tool in launching the music careers of many artists. With creators now having the ability to share their work directly with the world, there is a more diverse community of artists who find audiences. "Music was dictated by men in suits working at record labels and as a young, queer, bisexual woman of color, I probably never would have been able to make this my job," mxmtoon noted.

"With a tool like TikTok, it’s now in the users' hands. It’s not in the audience's hands to decide what does well on the platform," she continued. "I think that it dictates the charts now and what does well in a larger sphere of pop culture. It’s really cool to see that people making music in their bedrooms could be the next big sensation just by putting videos online." Currently, the emerging artist boasts nearly 3 million followers on TikTok.

Source: Instagram

The singer explained that while she uses social media to promote her brand and music, there is also a downside to having viral fame: trolls. However, mxmtoon tries not to focus on the haters behind the screen. "It’s hard to ignore the negative stuff sometimes, but at the end of the day, I try really hard to focus on the positives," she said. "There’s always somebody new to discover that will find the art that you’re making and love what you’re doing."