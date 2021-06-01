Despite a Huge Following, Bella Poarch Has Kept Her Family Life Private

If you’re on TikTok, there is no doubt that you’ve either seen a Bella Poarch video or seen someone talking about or mocking a Bella Poarch video. The TikTok sensation has one of the most popular accounts on the platform when it comes to views, likes, and followers.

When her simple but captivating videos began to go viral, she capitalized on the fame and is now even throwing her hat into the ring to be the next pop princess. With so much popularity and success, it’s no wonder fans are curious about her personal life. Is she dating anyone? Does she have any siblings? We have all the details below!

She did, however, reveal in a TikTok video that she was adopted. The social media star took part in a "Two Truths and a Lie" game tag, after being tagged by fellow TikTok legend Addison Rae . One of the truths confirmed that Bella was actually adopted.

It has yet to be confirmed that Bella Poarch has any siblings. While she boasts a very public TikTok account with 71.1 million followers, she has kept her family life quite private.

Bella joined the U.S. Navy in 2015.

Something truly interesting about Bella is that before her rise to TikTok fame, she enlisted in the armed forces. She spoke to Vogue about her time in the military, explaining that she joined to feel more “free.”

“I wanted to be free. I wanted to be independent. As weird as it sounds, the Navy allowed me to feel that way,” she explained. Bella, who is Filipino-American, also spoke about the AAPI hate in the country and how she has special skills learned in the Navy that she could use if she ever needed to protect an Asian-American person who is being attacked.

“My time in the military doesn’t affect my view on what’s going on in the country within the AAPI community. I think what’s happening [with anti-Asian-American violence] in our country is terrible and there are flaws in everything. But I’ll tell you one thing: if I ever see someone getting attacked, I will use everything I ever learned in the military to dismantle them.”