Bella Poarch's Videos Get a Lot of Likes, but That Doesn't Mean She's Rich

Being a TikTok star pays well, but exactly how much? The influencer, who previously served in the U.S. Navy, currently has over 92.5 million followers and has accumulated over 2.2 billion likes on her videos. That sounds pretty steep, if you ask us.

And given that other TikTok-famous stars like Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have net worths in the millions, you would assume that Bella would pull similar numbers. But according to Celebs Life Reel, Bella only has an estimated net worth of $200,000 to $300,000.