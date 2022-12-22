Bella Poarch's Videos Get a Lot of Likes, but That Doesn't Mean She's Rich
When it comes to top female influencers on TikTok, Bella Poarch definitely makes the list. The 25-year-old singer and social media personality operating under the handle @bellapoarch is very popular on the platform.
Up until recently, she had the most-liked video of all time with 64 million likes in 2020. But unfortunately, she was just surpassed by Lionel Messi, who amassed over 71 million likes on a photo carousel of his World Cup victory.
Still, we must remember that Bella held the record for the most-liked social media post for over two years. That must have brought in a lot of dough for her, right? Keep reading as we take a look at Bella's net worth.
Bella Poarch's net worth isn't actually that high.
Being a TikTok star pays well, but exactly how much? The influencer, who previously served in the U.S. Navy, currently has over 92.5 million followers and has accumulated over 2.2 billion likes on her videos. That sounds pretty steep, if you ask us.
And given that other TikTok-famous stars like Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have net worths in the millions, you would assume that Bella would pull similar numbers. But according to Celebs Life Reel, Bella only has an estimated net worth of $200,000 to $300,000.
Bella Poarch
Social Media Personality
Net worth: $200,000
Bella Poarch is a 25-year-old Filipino-born American singer and TikTok personality who is best known for her "M to the B" viral video.
Birthdate: Feb. 9, 1997
Birthplace: Philippines
Birth name: Denarie Taylor
Marriages: Tyler Poarch (2019- 2022, divorced)
What was Bella Poarch's viral video?
The "M to the B" video that made Poarch a TikTok star now has over 60 million likes. In the ten-second video below, she bobs her head, crosses her eyes, and makes silly faces to a song by British rapper Millie B. The video has received a lot of love from adoring fans, but at the same time, many folks in the comments struggled to see what was so great about it.
Why is Bella Poarch famous?
Bella is famous because of her mountainous following on social media. But it has become clear that she's not everyone's cup of tea.
Back in 2020, Bella was under fire for getting a Rising Sun tattoo on her body. Many of her Korean fans found the tattoo offensive as the Rising Sun flag symbol is an image that dates back to Japan's occupation of Korea and is reminiscent of a long list of war crimes and oppression.
However, Bella did make amends by removing the tattoo after learning more about the history behind it. The creator was also in hot water after referring to her friend from the Navy, who was a person of color, as Harambe.
Harambe is also the name of a gorilla who was shot dead at the Cincinnati Zoo.