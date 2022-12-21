Here Are The Best Nepo Baby Tweets — You’re Welcome
What is a nepo baby, you may be wondering? Simply think Ivanka Trump. Or Donald Trump Jr. Or any Trump, really. A nepo baby (i.e. nepotism baby) is the child of someone famous, and presumably, this person benefits from their successful mom and/or dad’s connections and influence.
The nepo baby epidemic, which is exemplified by many of today’s supermodels, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber (her dad is Stephen Baldwin), and Kaia Gerber, whose mom is Cindy Crawford, was exposed in a New York Magazine article about the rampant nepotism that exists in Hollywood — and politics.
Social media has had a ball with nepo baby tweets.
Twitter would never miss out on an opportunity like this one to roast a few celebs. Yup, social media was all too ready to serve up nepo baby tweets on a golden platter for our entertainment. And we are oh-so-grateful. Taking the concept of nepotism way too far was of course part of the fun.
Take Andrew Garfield as another example. According to Amomama, the actor’s real parents are Richard and Lynn Garfield, who by no means gave him a leg up in Hollywood, given that they were a swim coach and preschool teacher, respectively. Still, Twitter couldn’t help itself in linking Andrew to another famous Garfield.
Twitter crowns the first ever nepo baby.
Some social media sleuths went back in time — like really far back — to ponder on who the very first nepo baby was. No, we aren’t talking about Liza Minelli, whose mom was Judy Garland. Think much, much further into the annals of history. Jesus was a nepo baby! Never thought about it like that before, huh?
Nepo babies abound in Washington, D.C. as well.
It’s not just the Trump kids who quickly gained power and influence in the nation’s capital upon their father becoming president. As Twitter pointed out, there are other nepo babies who took on even more powerful roles in the American government.
Nepo baby tweets are the most fun we’re having right now.
Other than the Kardashian crew, Amelia Hamlin, and Gigi and Bella Hadid, perhaps the most blatant nepo baby was mocked on Twitter. Yes, we speak of one of the children of David Beckham and Posh Spice. Sorry, Brooklyn. But this is funny.
Nepo babies were maybe a little embarrassed by the article and subsequent tweets.
We couldn’t decide on a favorite nepo baby tweet that delved into this elite group’s reactions because there were just too many awesome ones to choose from. In the end, it’s all in good fun of course. We’d be crushed if Ben Stiller never made the best movies ever just because he was worried about a little ribbing that his dad was funny first.
There certainly seem to be enough nepo babies these days to fill a convention hall. They're everywhere you look. Some are easier to spot than others, but the nepo baby epidemic is real and it is here.