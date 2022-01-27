How Many Kids Do David and Victoria Beckham Have — and What Are They up to?

According to The Sunday Times Style, Victoria’s feelings towards being a parent have shifted as her kids have aged. She said, “I think that the kids get harder as they get older. The most important thing is to make sure that each child gets the individual attention that they need. I can never go to bed early because Brooklyn is always up and that’s when I see him, and then you've got Harper, who is up super early. And then I have David, and work too.” She certainly has a lot to juggle!