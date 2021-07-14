Where Are the Spice Girls Now? It's Been 25 Years Since "Wannabe" Released

Known as "Mel B," she championed a solo career in music following the group's hiatus. Her first solo album, "Hot," debuted in 2000. Since 2007, Mel has established herself as a talent show judge and television personality.

She was on the U.S. Dancing With the Stars and served as a judge on Australian and British versions of The X Factor. Mel judged America's Got Talent and most recently appeared on The Masked Singer.