Eddie Murphy Is About to Tie the Knot for the Third Time

Longtime actor and comedian Eddie Murphy has had a very full life. In addition to his success with movies like Shrek, The Nutty Professor, Dr. Dolittle, and Daddy Day Care, he was one of the youngest comedians ever hired to Saturday Night Live, joining the cast at the age of 19.

But even off-screen, the actor's life is plentiful. He's had two marriages and 10 children and is set to tie the knot very soon. But who will he be marrying?