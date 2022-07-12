Eddie Murphy Said None of His 10 Children Is the “Hollywood Jerk Kid”

Eddie has ten children with five different women, including his current fiancee, Paige Butcher. In 2016, Paige gave birth to Eddie's first child with her, Izzy Oona. Two years later, the couple welcomed Eddie’s current youngest child — Max Charles.

Before he met Paige, Eddie already had eight kids and four baby mamas. The Shrek actor’s first born, Eric, is from his marriage to Paulette McNeely. Eddie had another child with Tamara Hood following their divorce in the 1990s.