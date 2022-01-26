'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' Star Jasmin Lawrence Is Dating Eddie Murphy's Son

'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' Star Jasmin Lawrence Is Dating Eddie Murphy's SonBy Shannon Raphael
Jan. 26 2022, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
The eight celebrity kids on Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules have a month to get Saddleback Ranch back in working order after a yearlong COVID-related shutdown.
The cast list features Harry James Thornton, Hana Giraldo, Taylor "Tay" Hasselhoff, Ebie Wright, Redmond Parker, Myles O'Neal, Austin Gunn, and Jasmin Lawrence.
While many of the stars are having trouble adjusting to life on the ranch or they're failing to get used to their chore lists and responsibilities, others have taken the experience in stride.
Since Jasmin Lawrence stepped foot on the Steamboat Springs ranch, she's been willing to go the extra mile to get her work accomplished — even if that means spending extra money on horseshoes.
The 26-year-old has made quite the impression on the staff at the ranch, and she's largely stayed out of the drama when the group members are all off-the-clock.
Outside of her role on the E! series, Jasmin is close with her famous mom and dad, and she's also dating a fellow celebrity offspring.
Who are Jasmin Lawrence's parents?
The reality star is the only child of Martin actor Martin Lawrence and former Miss Virginia USA 1993 Patricia "Pat" Southall. In 1995, about two years after he called off his engagement to Saved By the Bell actress Lark Voorhies, Martin wed the pageant queen.
The spouses welcomed Jasmin Page in January of 1996. They divorced in 1997.
The Bad Boys actor later wed Shamicka Gibbs in 2010, after they had daughters Iyanna Faith and Amara Trinity together. They split in 2012.
Jasmin's mother also got remarried after her divorce from Martin. Pat wed former NFL running back Emmitt Smith in 2000, and the couple had three kids in the years that followed: Emmitt James Smith IV, Elijah Alexander James Smith, and Skylar Smith (the DWTS alum also had a daughter named Rheagan from a previous relationship).
The Relatively Famous star often shares photos of her famous parents (and her stepdad) on her public Instagram feed.
Jasmin's family tree is certainly star-studded, and the reality personality happens to also be in a relationship with the offspring of a very famous actor.
Is Jasmin Lawrence dating anyone?
Unlike her co-stars Austin and Hana, who are engaging in a bit of an all-in-good-fun showmance, Jasmin is in a relationship with someone who is not a part of the E! show.
However, like her co-stars, Jasmin's longtime beau is also a celebrity kid.
The 26-year-old Duke alum is dating Eric Murphy, who is the eldest son of actor Eddie Murphy. The famous funny-man and his ex-girlfriend, Paulette McNeely, welcomed Eric — who is their first and only child together — in 1989.
Eddie was present when Martin married Shamicka Gibbs in 2010, and the two comedians have been friends for quite some time. It's unclear when Jasmin and Eric first met, or when exactly they began dating.
While it certainly would have been entertaining for viewers to get to see both Eric and Jasmin navigate ranch life on the E! reality series, only the latter offspring is participating in the show.
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!