The Celebrity Kids on 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' Are Working at Saddleback Ranch

The Celebrity Kids on 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' Are Working at Saddleback RanchBy Shannon Raphael
Jan. 12 2022, Published 11:19 a.m. ET
While the children of celebrities often have access to the finest luxuries — like private planes, state-of-the-art homes, and designer duds — the stars of the new E! reality series, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, are giving it all up (temporarily) to live and work on a Colorado ranch.
The eight cast members will trade in their silver spoons for work boots, sheep shears, and shovels to complete labor-intensive chores to get the ranch ready to re-open following a year-long COVID-related shutdown.
The cast list includes:
- Hana Giraldo, the daughter of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
- Harry James Thornton, the son of Billy Bob Thornton and Pietra Dawn Cherniak
- Taylor Hasselhoff, the daughter of David Hasselhoff
- Myles O'Neal, the son of Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie O'Neal
- Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence
- Redmond Parker, the son of Ray Parker Jr.
- Ebie Wright, the daughter of Eazy-E
- Austin Gunn, the son of Billy Gunn
The ranch chores mark the first time that many of the stars have ever done any sort of manual labor, which is when hilarity ensues. Though some of the castmates aren't as thrilled to be at the ranch once they learn what they need to do in order to get it back up and running, viewers may be wondering about the picturesque pastoral property featured on the series.
'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' filmed at Saddleback Ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colo.
The show takes place at the Saddleback Ranch, a family-run business and tourist attraction in Steamboat Springs, Colo. Spouses Wayne and Luanna Iacovetto are the current owners of the expansive, eight thousand acre property, and they purchased it in 1993 from Luanna's dad, Jim Thompson.
The married duo operates the day-to-day business at the ranch with two of their three sons: Justin and Jerad Iacovetto (whose respective spouses are also involved). Their middle son, Jason Iacovetto, works as a pastor in Wyoming.
The Steamboat Springs property is home to a functioning cattle ranch, and guests can partake in a series of outdoor activities, like horseback rides, cattle drives, wagon rides, and snowmobiling (in the winter).
Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, thousands of visitors would head to Saddleback Ranch each year to participate in those aforementioned activities. The Relatively Famous stars arrived just in time to help the Iacovetto family prepare to welcome visitors back.
"When COVID hit us, our tourism business shut down. We need you guys to help us re-open in 30 days," one of the Saddleback Ranch staff members said during the first episode.
In addition to working together and completing tasks like sheep shearing, artificial insemination for the animals, and keeping the animal pens clean and in order, the eight celebrity kids are also living together in a bunk room on-location.
When did 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' film?
The eight celebrity offspring completed their month-long stint as ranch hands from the end of May to mid-June of 2021.
Ebie Wright and Taylor Hasselhoff posted from the ranch beginning in late May, while stars Austin Gunn Hana Giraldo shared photos from the Colorado property on their respective Instagram feeds in June 2021.
Taylor seemed to confirm that filming concluded just before the official start of summer on her own public page.
"Feels good to be back home," Taylor Hasselhoff wrote in the caption of a photo she shared on Instagram on June 21.
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!.