We Can't Get Enough of Terry Bradshaw's Family! Will There Be a Season 3 of 'The Bradshaw Bunch'?

Let's just go ahead and assume that E! does renew The Bradshaw Bunch for a third season. When would it premiere? Both Seasons 1 and 2 of the series premiered on Sept. 17 of their respective years, so it's safe to assume The Bradshaw Bunch would stick to this trend. Unfortunately, that means eight whole months with no new Bradshaw content, but at least we can stream all 10 episodes of Season 1 for free on Peacock TV!