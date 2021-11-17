Terry Bradshaw Makes Music Too, So There's Literally Nothing He Can't Do

It has been decades since Terry released an actual album, but there was a time when he was pretty into his rising music career. "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" came out in 1976 and featured his cover of Hank Williams' "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" along with other tracks.

In 1981, he released "Until You" and "Here in My Heart." Both of Terry's other albums, "Sings Christmas Songs for the Whole World" and "Terry & Jake" came out in 1996.