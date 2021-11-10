Terry Bradshaw Told His Family that They "Couldn't Be Fake" on 'The Bradshaw Bunch'

The E! show follows NFL superstar Terry Bradshaw , his wife, Tammy Bradshaw, and their three children from previous marriages: Rachel Bradshaw , Erin Bradshaw, and Lacey Hester.

While some reality offerings like The Bachelor or any franchise of The Real Housewives thrive off of drama and controversy, The Bradshaw Bunch features light, good-hearted humor and a lot of family love.

Both Rachel and Terry have shared their thoughts on the authenticity of the show in the past. Read on to find out what they had to say.

Since Season 1 premiered in 2020, Terry and his loved ones have given viewers insight into their family dynamics, and they've showcased their funny antics at his Quarter Horses ranch home. Though The Bradshaw Bunch is considered to be a reality TV series, some fans have wondered if certain scenes are staged or if, potentially, they are fake.

Is 'The Bradshaw Bunch' fake?

Viewers often debate whether reality TV is as authentic as it is made to seem. While many reality stars do play things up for the cameras, there are some programs that feature scenes that are staged or scripted. Like many other reality programs, there are story producers who work on The Bradshaw Bunch. They are responsible for creating a cohesive narrative or storyline through editing and producing footage.

While certain scenes may be organized in advance, the dialogue and interactions between the family members are largely off-the-cuff and unscripted. Though some viewers are doubtful about how real The Bradshaw Bunch is, there is no indication from the cast that the show is fake.

Back in the fall of 2020, as Season 1 was airing, Rachel Bradshaw spoke with Distractify about how her dad emphasized the importance of being as "genuine" as possible in front of the cameras. "My dad said that we couldn't be fake and that, if we wanted to fake it, we wouldn't do a show," Rachel shared with us back in the fall of 2020. "Everyone needed to be genuine, and we couldn't be afraid of getting people to love us."

