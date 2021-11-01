Football Legend Terry Bradshaw Was Seen Using a Cane, and Fans Are Worried

NFL fans certainly have their favorite teams, but many of them also have strong opinions about the broadcasters who anchor football coverage on various networks. Terry Bradshaw has been a football broadcaster for more than 25 years, and in that time, his somewhat eccentric personality has endeared him to plenty of devoted football fans. That's part of the reason so many people were worried after they saw him using a cane during the Oct. 31 broadcast.

Terry wasn't a part of those broadcasts because he was recovering from knee surgery, and that likely explains why he was using a cane during the Oct. 31 broadcast as well. Terry has been known for making wild proclamations during broadcasts, and while fans don't often agree with his analysis, many were likely happy to know that he would be able to ditch the cane once his recovery is complete.

During the Halloween Fox NFL Sunday broadcast, Terry Bradshaw made an appearance to discuss the stigmas surrounding mental health, especially among professional athletes. During the segment, fans noticed that Terry was using a cane that he'd never been seen with before. Terry was also absent from the Oct. 24 broadcast, as well as the Thursday night game on Oct. 28.

Terry faced criticism for some of his football analysis.

In addition to his cane, Terry was trending yesterday for a take he made at the beginning of the month. He claimed that the Panthers had found the best quarterback in their franchise's history in Sam Darnold, who has played incredibly poorly in the weeks since Terry made that claim. Even before Sam's play began to decline, many felt that Terry's take was wrong.

After all, the Panthers once had Cam Newton, who won a league MVP award and also took the team to a Super Bowl. Many also argued that Jake Denholmme, who also took the team to a Super Bowl, also deserved an apology. Terry's take on the Panthers' quarterback may have been an obvious error, but it's not one that fans are willing to let him forget about.

This Sam Darnold take is aging like milk. pic.twitter.com/0lM55CCbDe — ⚛ Winning Culture ⚛ (@BigCheeseTC) October 24, 2021

"Terry Bradshaw owes Cam Newton and maybe even freaking Jake Delhomme apologies. Lol," one person wrote on Twitter. "Terry Bradshaw deserves to go one on one with the undertaker in hell in a cell for the way he disrespected Cam," another added. Although many people may be wondering about Terry's health, there are plenty who are just annoyed about the ways he's proven to be incorrect in recent weeks.