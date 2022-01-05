Terry Bradshaw Accomplished a Lot in His 14-Season NFL Career

If you were creating a list of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks of all time, then you'd be pretty darn foolish not to include Terry Bradshaw. And if you were making another list of QBs with colorful personalities who have managed to leverage their fame from the field into the entertainment industry, then there really aren't many who've done it better.

He's such a popular TV fixture now that some folks don't even know the ins and outs of his NFL career. So how many years did Terry play pro ball?