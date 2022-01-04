Clayton Echard Was a Free Agent for the Seattle Seahawks Before 'The Bachelor'

Clayton played as a defensive lineman at his hometown high school until he graduated and enrolled at the University of Missouri. While studying to earn his bachelor’s degree in health science with a minor in Spanish and business, he played tight end for the Missouri Tigers.

He first joined the team as a redshirt during his freshman year in 2011. Clayton was active on the field from 2012 to 2015, where he developed an impressive resume that ultimately earned him a spot in the big leagues.