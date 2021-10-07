A Woman on TikTok Has Gone Viral After Sharing Her Story of a Date Gone Wrong

Some TikTok users have turned going viral into a skill, but other times, users that have relatively small followings manage to break out on the platform because of one piece of content that turns out to be remarkably compelling. For Elyse Myers , that piece of content turned out to be the story of a date at Taco Bell that went horribly wrong.

In her most recent, though, Elyse told the story of the worst first date of her life. Since she posted it, that video has amassed almost 6 million views, as well as more than 100,000 shares and almost 1 million likes. The video is hilarious and relatable, which is one of the reasons it's gone so viral, and become Elyse's most popular video to date by a wide margin.

Elyse Myers is a TikTok user who has amassed almost 200,000 followers on the platform. Her TikTok bio describes her as a "web dev, wife, mom, songwriter” and “all-around badass." Elyse's TikTok's tend to focus on her everyday life, which means juggling her career with her home life, even as she continues to foster a following on social media.

What happened on Elyse Myers' Taco Bell date?

Elyse opened her story by explaining that her date had asked her to drive to his house, which took her about 45 minutes. Once she arrived, he said that he had lost his car keys and asked her to drive him to a Taco Bell drive-thru. He then explained that he had forgotten his wallet, and after ordering 100 tacos, he forced Elyse to pay for the entire order. At this point, Elyse said she felt "committed" and was willing to see what happened next.

They wound up driving back to his house, where she met her date's father. After some brief introductions, the father said "let's feast," and the three of them sat down to begin eating the massive meal they'd ordered. As they began eating, Elyse was amazed by how loud both her date and his father were chewing their food. Her date then asked if she wanted to see his studio, and she said no and left the house with what was left of the Taco Bell.

According to the video's caption, she hasn't been to a Taco Bell since. The response to Elyse's story has been overwhelmingly positive, with some praising her comic delivery and others saying that she was absolutely justified in taking all the Tacos that she had paid for. "I will be thinking about this for the rest of my life," one person wrote.