TikTok Is Obsessed With Emily Mariko's Salmon Rice Bowl — Here's How to Make It!

Another food trend has gone viral on TikTok!

For all TikTok users, the social media app's algorithm allows people with any follower count to have one of their clips posted on the infamous "For You Page." This means that anyone has the potential to become an overnight TikTok star.

One person that the internet can't stop talking about is food and lifestyle vlogger Emily Mariko, who shared her salmon rice seaweed bowl on TikTok.