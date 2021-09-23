8 of the Best Fall Recipes You Can Find on TikTok Now

These are two things you probably wouldn't think go together, but don't knock it until you try it. Making your own homemade peanut butter is actually very simple – just put roasted salted peanuts in a blender until they're at the consistency you want your peanut butter to be at. To make it pumpkin pie flavored, just add a can of pumpkin pie filling (note: if you use just a can of pumpkin puree, it won't taste the same, so be sure to get the pie filling).