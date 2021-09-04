TikTok Has Us Drooling With All These Delicious Rosh Hashanah Recipes

TikTok Has Us Drooling With All These Delicious Rosh Hashanah RecipesBy Anna Garrison
Sep. 4 2021, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
If you've ever been interested in finding a good recipe or seeing what creations other people come up with, chances are you've turned to TikTok for some food inspiration. With Rosh Hashanah right around the corner, many TikTok users are taking to the platform to share their family recipes or to inspire others with suggestions for the holiday.
Read on for some of TikTok's best suggestions about ways to ring in the Jewish New Year with food.
There are a number of symbolic foods eaten on Rosh Hashanah.
For those unfamiliar with Rosh Hashanah, there are a few symbolic foods present at the holiday. Eating apples dipped in honey is meant to symbolize a sweet new year, and pomegranates with their seeds also typically symbolize a fruitful new year.
Other foods present at Rosh Hashanah seders may include dates, black-eyed peas, rodanchas (pastries filled with pumpkin), beets, leek fritters, and a whole fish with the head intact.
TikTok users are having a blast with themed cocktail suggestions for the occasion and showing off their delicious food boards. Apple-honey bourbon cocktails and pomegranate wine spritzers are a must-have, as suggested by one user.
Another person even showcases takeout from legendary Jewish-style BBQ spot Pulkies in NYC, and it's already making us hungry!
TikTok users have suggestions and recipes for their favorite Rosh Hashanah dishes.
One of the most popular food items for the holiday is apple cake with honey, and TikTok users have a lot of suggestions for easy ways to make this Rosh Hashanah staple.
User Jake Cohen shares his way to make a fabulous one-bowl apple cake, and we've written down the recipe below.
1 cup of olive oil
1 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup of honey
3/4 cup of applesauce
2 eggs
1 tsp of vanilla
Whisk all the ingredients together, then add 2 1/4 cups of all purpose flour, 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp ground cinnamon, 1 tsp ground nutmeg, and 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda and baking powder. Fold all ingredients together, then add in 2 honey crisp apples, chopped. When all the ingredients have been combined, put them in a parchment-lined 9-inch square baking dish at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.
Other users on the platform have been showing off their techniques for braiding challah bread because round challah is important to the holiday as well. For those who have never made their challah before, never fear because there's plenty of helpful resources to break down the process!
And if you'd prefer to get fancier with your challah, one user even suggests making pumpkin challah french toast for the occasion.
Finally, if baking isn't really your forte, some users have been showing off their best paper goods and ways to celebrate Rosh Hashanah with cards. User kimigami brings in her origami skills to create a sweet and simple design for all to enjoy.
While Kim turns her design into greeting cards, these could also make great place cards for the table.
No matter how you celebrate, Rosh Hashanah is a time for coming together. Shana Tova and happy eating!