TikTok Has Us Drooling With All These Delicious Rosh Hashanah Recipes

For those unfamiliar with Rosh Hashanah, there are a few symbolic foods present at the holiday. Eating apples dipped in honey is meant to symbolize a sweet new year, and pomegranates with their seeds also typically symbolize a fruitful new year.

Other foods present at Rosh Hashanah seders may include dates, black-eyed peas, rodanchas (pastries filled with pumpkin), beets, leek fritters, and a whole fish with the head intact.