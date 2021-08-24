There are fewer things more satisfying than chomping down on childhood comfort foods. Pour a big bowl of delicious cereal and munch on that while you watch cartoons. Or get yourself a plate of dinosaur chicken nuggets with various dipping sauces. Yum.

Of course, there's boxed macaroni and cheese, a cheap and delicious food that tons of us grew up eating. Heck, it was probably the first "meal" a lot of us learned how to make. But this TikTok hack swears we've been making it wrong this whole time.