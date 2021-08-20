Your Favorite TikTok Sleepwalker, CelinaSpookyBoo, Has a Podcast for All Paranormal Fans (EXCLUSIVE)By Sara Belcher
In February 2021, TikToker Celina Myers (@CelinaSpookyBoo) went viral for her hilarious sleepwalking videos. Her moments of unconscious babbling and walking around her apartment quickly raked in millions of views, but who is the woman behind these comedic clips?
When asked to describe her brand, Celina says it's "spooky, funny, and relatable."
"We all have that one chunky-funky friend who's a bit of a weirdo, who you want to support because you're like 'Hey, they're still nice,'" she says, speaking exclusively with Distractify. "My whole thing is I just want everyone to feel like they're cool being exactly who they're supposed to be."
She now has more than 20 million followers and a spooky brand that extends far beyond "possessed" sleepwalking videos — and she's got something to keep all of her followers entertained.
Celina used to be a ghost hunter before she took a step back to focus on other projects.
Before she created content online, Celina worked extensively in the ghost-hunting industry, and much of her life has revolved around the world of spirits and other spooky things — hence her online handle, CelinaSpookyBoo. She says shortly after she was born, her parents started experiencing weird happenings around their house. Celina had a "friend" she called "Mary Agnes," only for her parents to later discover that was the name of a child who had formerly lived in (and died in) their home.
"It was really weird to have this 4-year-old who knew the names of people who had died in the house before they really knew what had happened," she says.
But that was just the beginning of her foray into the world of spooky things.
"I have lived and loved spookiness my entire life. But I used to work really hardcore in the industry," she explains. "To be completely honest, I just saw some stuff that scared the crap out of me and I really wanted to kind of stay in the world, but from the sidelines."
She says the scariest moment was an exorcism that was "a little too real," and after leaving that experience, she chose to take a step back from the industry.
"When you actually see the energy in someone change and the people around you notice it too, there's nothing scarier than a shared experience, and I think that was kind of the moment where I was like 'All right, I'm going to take a step back,'" she says.
She then started her podcast and began writing novels.
After two years, she's bringing back her podcast, 'The Haunted Estate.'
Before Celina was on TikTok, she was writing novels that she self-publishes on Amazon (she has a new one focused on vampires, her current obsession) and putting out weekly episodes of her podcast The Haunted Estate. After her TikTok career began to take off, she says she put the podcast on the back burner to focus on building her online platform; but now that she feels more established, she's finally brought it back.
Celina started releasing new episodes in July 2021, and The Haunted Estate quickly jumped up the charts, relaunching at number 21 on Apple podcasts. The episode with her first guest star, fellow TikToker KallMeKris, received immensely positive reviews from listeners.
"That's how I want people to leave the podcast. I want them to feel like they have a friend and they were in on the conversation," she says of the love she's received for The Haunted Estate.
While she won't be stepping away from her comedic videos on TikTok anytime soon, Celina is now expanding her platform to include more of her spooky origins.
"At the end of the day, my roots are this podcast and my writing," she says. "I love to create, and I love to write, and yes I absolutely love my 60-second, funny videos, but at the end of the day, I feel like I do have this depth that I do want people to see and enjoy."