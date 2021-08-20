Your Favorite TikTok Sleepwalker, CelinaSpookyBoo, Has a Podcast for All Paranormal Fans (EXCLUSIVE)

In February 2021, TikToker Celina Myers (@CelinaSpookyBoo) went viral for her hilarious sleepwalking videos . Her moments of unconscious babbling and walking around her apartment quickly raked in millions of views, but who is the woman behind these comedic clips?

She now has more than 20 million followers and a spooky brand that extends far beyond "possessed" sleepwalking videos — and she's got something to keep all of her followers entertained.

"We all have that one chunky-funky friend who's a bit of a weirdo, who you want to support because you're like 'Hey, they're still nice,'" she says, speaking exclusively with Distractify. "My whole thing is I just want everyone to feel like they're cool being exactly who they're supposed to be."

Celina used to be a ghost hunter before she took a step back to focus on other projects.

Before she created content online, Celina worked extensively in the ghost-hunting industry, and much of her life has revolved around the world of spirits and other spooky things — hence her online handle, CelinaSpookyBoo. She says shortly after she was born, her parents started experiencing weird happenings around their house. Celina had a "friend" she called "Mary Agnes," only for her parents to later discover that was the name of a child who had formerly lived in (and died in) their home.

"It was really weird to have this 4-year-old who knew the names of people who had died in the house before they really knew what had happened," she says. But that was just the beginning of her foray into the world of spooky things. "I have lived and loved spookiness my entire life. But I used to work really hardcore in the industry," she explains. "To be completely honest, I just saw some stuff that scared the crap out of me and I really wanted to kind of stay in the world, but from the sidelines."

@celinaspookyboo Here are a couple of my fave sleep walking clips, sorry for the lack of content I have been sick ♬ original sound - Celinaspookyboo

She says the scariest moment was an exorcism that was "a little too real," and after leaving that experience, she chose to take a step back from the industry. "When you actually see the energy in someone change and the people around you notice it too, there's nothing scarier than a shared experience, and I think that was kind of the moment where I was like 'All right, I'm going to take a step back,'" she says. She then started her podcast and began writing novels.