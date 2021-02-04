The TikTok Sleepwalker Is Part of Everyone's New Favorite Series of Videos

While sleepwalking runs in Celina's family, as she explained in one of her TikTok videos, she also said that there's a way to ensure she sleepwalks on any given night. Celina revealed that if she eats cheese or chocolate before she goes to bed, then there's a good chance she'll sleepwalk. Maybe it's because she's also lactose intolerant, but it seems like Celina does it quite often.

It's all in good fun , though. In an interview with Yahoo! Life, Celina said that she has been sleepwalking almost her entire life, but with TikTok, she has been able to laugh about it with everyone else.

"I tend to try and find the humor in all situations and being as awkward as I am, I thought my followers would want to hear about it, too," Celina said.

That's definitely one way to look at it.