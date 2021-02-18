How to Buy Unclaimed Amazon Packages and Get in on the Newest TikTok Craze

Those who have kids — or a younger niece/nephew/cousin/etc. — have likely been baffled at the trance effect those toy unboxing videos have on children. Well, this is basically the adult version of that. And now it totally makes sense.

Does anyone know how this is even a thing? Mystery box unopening. Opening lost mail packages. Part 1.

If you've ever wondered what happens to unclaimed/undeliverable mail, evidently it's auctioned off to the highest bidder. Small businesses and vendors snatch up some of these packages and then turn around to sell them as "mystery boxes."

A TikTok user named Stephanie, who goes by @caloriequeen14, bought 100 lost packages for $1 each at her local swap meet in Las Vegas — and she's been opening them for her followers. Some of Stephanie's videos have managed to attract millions of likes.