Boo! Check out These 7 Halloween-Inspired TikTok Food Recipes to Try This Spooky Season

With Halloween just around the corner, scare your friends and family with deliciously ghoulish treats. Break out the blood and guts, mummies, and movie-inspired drinks because our roundup of hauntingly good food recipes will be the highlight of your party.

Whether you are looking to bake some Halloween-inspired sweet treats or simply throw together an easy plate of chips that you bought at the store, check out our list of spooky holiday treats, courtesy of TikTok.

7 TikTok Halloween food ideas to upgrade your menu this spooky season!

1. "Raw Meat" Rice Krispie Treats Calling all vampires! If a little blood is what you're craving for your next big Halloween party, check out these "raw meat" Rice Krispie treats. This TikTok user used red food coloring, chocolate syrup, and Karo syrup to create a blood-like consistency. She also used red food coloring in the melted marshmallows. Delicious!

2. Butterbeer If Harry Potter is your go-to movie this Halloween season, sip on a cold butterbeer while you binge-watch all eight films. This sweet concoction is sure to be a fan favorite among you and your family.

3. Spooky Nachos Looking for a last-minute Halloween recipe? Well, these spooky nachos are perfect ... and cheap. To make, just simply carve a small pumpkin, buy a bag of chips, and make or buy the dip. Then, assemble onto a tray and serve. It's so easy, but it will have your guests talking!

4. Hocus Pocus Snack Board This movie-inspired board will totally put a spell on your guests. If you really want to impress your friends and family at a Halloween party, or simply like to get creative during a movie night, check out this Sanderson sisters charcuterie board. Featuring several types of cheeses, meats, fruit, and crackers, this board will attract every type of guest ... even children.

5. Mini Halloween Apple Pies Who doesn't love apple pie? Elevate your baking game this Halloween season with these simple mini apple caramel pies. To make, cut three apples into small slices, and then melt butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a large saucepan. Add the apples to the mixture until the water evaporates. Cut out 12 circles of puff pastry and cut a jack-o-lantern face into six. These will be used as the top layer of the pie. Don't forget to wipe your pies with an egg wash before baking. Yum!

6. Mummy Jalapeno Poppers Ready to scare your tastebuds? To make these mummy poppers, grab about six jalapenos and slice them in half. Make sure to de-seed these spicy peppers. Then, slather the jalapenos with cream cheese and wrap strips of Grands! Crescent rolls around them. Finally, bake and enjoy!

