These Trending TikTok Halloween Decoration Ideas Will Up Your Spooky Season Game

Despite it still being summer, it seems as though the first day of September officially commences the beginning of spooky season (or spoopy season if you're a scaredy-cat). Whether you're the type to purchase oodles of fake blood and horror movie paraphernalia, or rather the type to break your ankle running to T.J. Maxx for the adorable viral ghost rug , decorating your space for Halloween is a blast, sometimes a competitive blast.

So, if you're looking to up your game when it comes to Halloween decoration ideas, TikTok creators have got you covered.

From golden skeletons to 12-foot skeletons to cutesy ghost mugs, TikTok offers a plethora of spooky decor inspo, and thankfully said creators filled us in on where they purchased and how they created their spine-chilling decorations.