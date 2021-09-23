These Trending TikTok Halloween Decoration Ideas Will Up Your Spooky Season Game

These Trending TikTok Halloween Decoration Ideas Will Up Your Spooky Season GameBy Bianca Piazza
Sep. 23 2021, Published 3:29 p.m. ET
Despite it still being summer, it seems as though the first day of September officially commences the beginning of spooky season (or spoopy season if you're a scaredy-cat). Whether you're the type to purchase oodles of fake blood and horror movie paraphernalia, or rather the type to break your ankle running to T.J. Maxx for the adorable viral ghost rug, decorating your space for Halloween is a blast, sometimes a competitive blast.
So, if you're looking to up your game when it comes to Halloween decoration ideas, TikTok creators have got you covered.
From golden skeletons to 12-foot skeletons to cutesy ghost mugs, TikTok offers a plethora of spooky decor inspo, and thankfully said creators filled us in on where they purchased and how they created their spine-chilling decorations.
Target's life-size golden skeleton is a must.
For just 40 buckaroos you can prop this golden bad boy up outside your home, on your couch, in the bathtub, anywhere, really. We won't judge. The rustic golden paint takes it from ninth grade biology teacher vibes to sophisticated-yet-spooky vibes. Yes, please!
Check out this DIY smoking cauldron and eerie Mason jar skulls suspended in a suspicious-looking liquid.
TikTok user @bbysierraa really killed it with her simple DIY Halloween decor. Simply placing an essential oil diffuser in a ceramic witch's cauldron, which she purchased at Michaels, along with some stretched cotton balls? Genius. And the mini skulls "preserved" in a Mason jar? It's the evil scientist energy we're looking to exude this Halloween.
When it comes to scary, blood-curdling Halloween decorations, Spirit Halloween did not come to play.
Yikes, Spirit Halloween came for blood this year, possibly literally. From killer clowns (throwback to 2016's terrifying clown takeover) to jump-scare scarecrows to a life-size Samhain from 2007's cult hit Trick 'r Treat, Spirit Halloween holds the mother-lode of creepy, gory, and horror film-themed decorations and merchandise. Thanks for the warning, TikTok!
Pumpkin spice lattes will taste sweetly spoopy in this happy ghost mug.
Alright, this one is just too darn cute to ignore. If you're not into gory, nasty, or downright frightening decorations, this adorable ghost mug from Target will undoubtedly brighten your morning coffee ritual. It's definitely serving Casper the Friendly Ghost.
Michaels is here to support your love of mushrooms and an earthy witchy aesthetic.
Calling all cottage core witches, this one's for you! TikTok user @haleyleddon couldn't contain her excitement when she stumbled upon Michaels' collection of witchcraft-themed decor. Can you blame her? Just look at those deliciously harrowing spellbooks. Bette Midler is currently shaking!
The Home Depot 12-foot skeleton is here to STAY.
You haven't seen the last of that viral 12-foot skeleton from 2020. Whether you're sick of seeing the blasphemous thing dressed up for nearly every holiday on people's front lawns, or you welcome The Home Depot giant skeleton world takeover, TikTok has proved it's still a highly in-demand Halloween decoration in 2021. So, go on, customize him, get creative with it, that is if you can get your hands on one. We have to admit, we love him.